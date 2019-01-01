QQQ
Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ: SQLV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF's (SQLV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV)?

A

The stock price for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ: SQLV) is $37.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) reporting earnings?

A

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV) operate in?

A

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.