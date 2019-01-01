QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 8:32AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Presidio Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. The company operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust. Presidio Property Trust's portfolio has diverse product type, consisting of office, retail, industrial, self-storage, and residential properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Presidio Property Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Presidio Property Trust (SQFTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ: SQFTP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Presidio Property Trust's (SQFTP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Presidio Property Trust (SQFTP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Presidio Property Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Presidio Property Trust (SQFTP)?

A

The stock price for Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ: SQFTP) is $23.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:39:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Presidio Property Trust (SQFTP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Presidio Property Trust.

Q

When is Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) reporting earnings?

A

Presidio Property Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Presidio Property Trust (SQFTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Presidio Property Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Presidio Property Trust (SQFTP) operate in?

A

Presidio Property Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.