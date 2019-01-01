Singapore Exchange is an equity and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse in Singapore. Asset classes span across equities, fixed-income securities and derivatives in equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy and commodities, and freight. Singapore Exchange's clearinghouse also offers clearing services for over-the-counter financial and commodities products. The exchange's other products include subscriptions of market data, connectivity to the exchange and co-location services. Singapore Exchange owns the Energy Market Company, which operates the National Electricity Market in Singapore, and the Baltic Exchange in the United Kingdom.