Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
3.57/3.41%
52 Wk
97.51 - 133.13
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
82.33
Open
-
P/E
24.23
EPS
1.7
Shares
71.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Singapore Exchange is an equity and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse in Singapore. Asset classes span across equities, fixed-income securities and derivatives in equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy and commodities, and freight. Singapore Exchange's clearinghouse also offers clearing services for over-the-counter financial and commodities products. The exchange's other products include subscriptions of market data, connectivity to the exchange and co-location services. Singapore Exchange owns the Energy Market Company, which operates the National Electricity Market in Singapore, and the Baltic Exchange in the United Kingdom.

Earnings

Singapore Exchange Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singapore Exchange (SPXCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCPK: SPXCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Singapore Exchange's (SPXCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singapore Exchange.

Q

What is the target price for Singapore Exchange (SPXCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singapore Exchange

Q

Current Stock Price for Singapore Exchange (SPXCY)?

A

The stock price for Singapore Exchange (OTCPK: SPXCY) is $104.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:35:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singapore Exchange (SPXCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is Singapore Exchange (OTCPK:SPXCY) reporting earnings?

A

Singapore Exchange’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 4, 2022.

Q

Is Singapore Exchange (SPXCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singapore Exchange.

Q

What sector and industry does Singapore Exchange (SPXCY) operate in?

A

Singapore Exchange is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.