Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/41.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 2.34
Mkt Cap
40.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
32.3M
Outstanding
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China.

Spectra7 Microsystems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCQB: SPVNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spectra7 Microsystems's (SPVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spectra7 Microsystems.

Q

What is the target price for Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spectra7 Microsystems

Q

Current Stock Price for Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)?

A

The stock price for Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCQB: SPVNF) is $1.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spectra7 Microsystems.

Q

When is Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCQB:SPVNF) reporting earnings?

A

Spectra7 Microsystems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spectra7 Microsystems.

Q

What sector and industry does Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF) operate in?

A

Spectra7 Microsystems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.