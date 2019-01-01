QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ARCA: SPTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF's (SPTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)?

A

The stock price for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ARCA: SPTI) is $31.145 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF.

Q

When is SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ARCA:SPTI) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) operate in?

A

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.