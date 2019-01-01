QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (ARCA: SPRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF's (SPRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE)?

A

The stock price for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (ARCA: SPRE) is $24.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF.

Q

When is SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (ARCA:SPRE) reporting earnings?

A

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) operate in?

A

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.