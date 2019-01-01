|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (ARCA: SPRE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF.
There is no analysis for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF
The stock price for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (ARCA: SPRE) is $24.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF.
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF.
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.