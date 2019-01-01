QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
SportsQuest Inc is a Wireless Energy Management and IoT Connectivity solutions company. The company is also exploring the opportunities in sports and entertainment sector.

SportsQuest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SportsQuest (SPQS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SportsQuest (OTCPK: SPQS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SportsQuest's (SPQS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SportsQuest.

Q

What is the target price for SportsQuest (SPQS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SportsQuest

Q

Current Stock Price for SportsQuest (SPQS)?

A

The stock price for SportsQuest (OTCPK: SPQS) is $0.0025 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:20:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SportsQuest (SPQS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SportsQuest.

Q

When is SportsQuest (OTCPK:SPQS) reporting earnings?

A

SportsQuest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SportsQuest (SPQS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SportsQuest.

Q

What sector and industry does SportsQuest (SPQS) operate in?

A

SportsQuest is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.