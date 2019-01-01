QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.44 - 4
Mkt Cap
36.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
24.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Space Communication Ltd is a satellite operator and satellite service provider. It provides broadcasting and communications services to Direct-to-home (DTH) operators, TV broadcasters and programmers, government and corporate organizations, and VSAT network operators.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Space Communication Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Space Communication (SPMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Space Communication (OTCEM: SPMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Space Communication's (SPMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Space Communication.

Q

What is the target price for Space Communication (SPMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Space Communication

Q

Current Stock Price for Space Communication (SPMMF)?

A

The stock price for Space Communication (OTCEM: SPMMF) is $1.53 last updated Today at 6:02:25 PM.

Q

Does Space Communication (SPMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Space Communication.

Q

When is Space Communication (OTCEM:SPMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Space Communication does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Space Communication (SPMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Space Communication.

Q

What sector and industry does Space Communication (SPMMF) operate in?

A

Space Communication is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.