QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
SocialPlay USA Inc is a development-stage company. It focuses on developing a business that provides marketing, monetization, and support services for the companies in gaming and mobile application markets. The Company has limited operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SocialPlay USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SocialPlay USA (SPLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SocialPlay USA (OTCEM: SPLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SocialPlay USA's (SPLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SocialPlay USA.

Q

What is the target price for SocialPlay USA (SPLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SocialPlay USA

Q

Current Stock Price for SocialPlay USA (SPLY)?

A

The stock price for SocialPlay USA (OTCEM: SPLY) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:38:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SocialPlay USA (SPLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SocialPlay USA.

Q

When is SocialPlay USA (OTCEM:SPLY) reporting earnings?

A

SocialPlay USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SocialPlay USA (SPLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SocialPlay USA.

Q

What sector and industry does SocialPlay USA (SPLY) operate in?

A

SocialPlay USA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.