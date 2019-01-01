QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 1.27
Mkt Cap
6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
54.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SpotLite IOT Solutions Inc is a supply chain and healthcare company focused on the delivery of a SaaS-based supply chain execution and sustainability platform for enterprise customers in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agricultural industries. Its Spotlite360 Software meets the customer needs for supply chain execution, tracing, tracking, and sustainability.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SpotLite IOT Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SpotLite IOT Solutions (SPLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SpotLite IOT Solutions (OTCPK: SPLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SpotLite IOT Solutions's (SPLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SpotLite IOT Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for SpotLite IOT Solutions (SPLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SpotLite IOT Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for SpotLite IOT Solutions (SPLTF)?

A

The stock price for SpotLite IOT Solutions (OTCPK: SPLTF) is $0.109 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:25:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SpotLite IOT Solutions (SPLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SpotLite IOT Solutions.

Q

When is SpotLite IOT Solutions (OTCPK:SPLTF) reporting earnings?

A

SpotLite IOT Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SpotLite IOT Solutions (SPLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SpotLite IOT Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does SpotLite IOT Solutions (SPLTF) operate in?

A

SpotLite IOT Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.