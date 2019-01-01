QQQ
Spectra Products Inc is a company engaged in manufacturing and supplying safety and productivity enhancement products to the bus and truck transportation industry. The operating segment of the company is Bus and Truck Transportation Safety Equipment. It manufactures and markets brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product through transportation dealers, distributors and direct sales to fleet operators. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from Canada and also has a presence in China and the United States.

Spectra Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spectra Products (SPKTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spectra Products (OTCPK: SPKTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spectra Products's (SPKTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spectra Products.

Q

What is the target price for Spectra Products (SPKTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spectra Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Spectra Products (SPKTF)?

A

The stock price for Spectra Products (OTCPK: SPKTF) is $0.04 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:50:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spectra Products (SPKTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spectra Products.

Q

When is Spectra Products (OTCPK:SPKTF) reporting earnings?

A

Spectra Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spectra Products (SPKTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spectra Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Spectra Products (SPKTF) operate in?

A

Spectra Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.