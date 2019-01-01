QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.03/6.79%
52 Wk
14.15 - 16.02
Mkt Cap
941.3M
Payout Ratio
35.31
Open
-
P/E
5.22
Shares
62.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Sinopec Kantons Holdings Ltd is storage, logistics, and trading company that operates through several wholly owned subsidiaries. In China, where Sinopec's storage business is predominantly held, subsidiary Huade Petrochemical engages in crude terminal handling, oil storage, and transportation. Alongside Huade, several other terminal companies are owned in China that operates along China's coastline and connects with most of the pipeline network of Sinopec's coastal and riverside refineries. The company also holds shares in several overseas storage joint ventures in areas such as Europe, UAE, and Indonesia. Additional business includes a logistics unit that engages in the investment, operation, and management of oil tankers, petrochemicals, and special chemical transportation.

Sinopec Kantons Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sinopec Kantons Hldgs (SPKOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinopec Kantons Hldgs (OTCPK: SPKOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sinopec Kantons Hldgs's (SPKOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sinopec Kantons Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Sinopec Kantons Hldgs (SPKOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sinopec Kantons Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinopec Kantons Hldgs (SPKOY)?

A

The stock price for Sinopec Kantons Hldgs (OTCPK: SPKOY) is $15.145 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 15:21:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinopec Kantons Hldgs (SPKOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Sinopec Kantons Hldgs (OTCPK:SPKOY) reporting earnings?

A

Sinopec Kantons Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sinopec Kantons Hldgs (SPKOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinopec Kantons Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Sinopec Kantons Hldgs (SPKOY) operate in?

A

Sinopec Kantons Hldgs is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.