Spine Injury Solutions Inc is a US-based technology, marketing, management, billing, and collection company. It offers diagnostic services for patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company delivers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for necessary and appropriate treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents. It provides technology and collection services to a few spine injuries diagnostic centers in the United States.