QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.43
Mkt Cap
3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Spine Injury Solutions Inc is a US-based technology, marketing, management, billing, and collection company. It offers diagnostic services for patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company delivers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for necessary and appropriate treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents. It provides technology and collection services to a few spine injuries diagnostic centers in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spine Injury Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spine Injury Solutions (OTCQB: SPIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spine Injury Solutions's (SPIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spine Injury Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spine Injury Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN)?

A

The stock price for Spine Injury Solutions (OTCQB: SPIN) is $0.149 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spine Injury Solutions.

Q

When is Spine Injury Solutions (OTCQB:SPIN) reporting earnings?

A

Spine Injury Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spine Injury Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) operate in?

A

Spine Injury Solutions is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.