Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/51K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.61
Mkt Cap
8.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
69.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spey Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the principal business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company has an interest in the Silver Basin property.

Spey Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spey Resources (SPEYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spey Resources (OTCQB: SPEYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spey Resources's (SPEYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spey Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Spey Resources (SPEYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spey Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Spey Resources (SPEYF)?

A

The stock price for Spey Resources (OTCQB: SPEYF) is $0.128 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:37:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spey Resources (SPEYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spey Resources.

Q

When is Spey Resources (OTCQB:SPEYF) reporting earnings?

A

Spey Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spey Resources (SPEYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spey Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Spey Resources (SPEYF) operate in?

A

Spey Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.