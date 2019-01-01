Glink Arts Global Group Inc creates, sells, and distributes art paintings. The company provide a system to connect customers with service providers who deliver specific services. Its products and services include coffee shops which will feature art and coffee products in one place as well as Apps that provide services for entertainment, organizing music concerts, modeling events, online dating, entertainment competitions, songwriting, artwork, actors and actresses, plumbing, dentists, handyman services, employment, mechanics, painters, and construction workers.