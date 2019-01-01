QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Glink Arts Global Group Inc creates, sells, and distributes art paintings. The company provide a system to connect customers with service providers who deliver specific services. Its products and services include coffee shops which will feature art and coffee products in one place as well as Apps that provide services for entertainment, organizing music concerts, modeling events, online dating, entertainment competitions, songwriting, artwork, actors and actresses, plumbing, dentists, handyman services, employment, mechanics, painters, and construction workers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Glink Arts Global Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Glink Arts Global Gr (SPBV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glink Arts Global Gr (OTCPK: SPBV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glink Arts Global Gr's (SPBV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glink Arts Global Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Glink Arts Global Gr (SPBV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glink Arts Global Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Glink Arts Global Gr (SPBV)?

A

The stock price for Glink Arts Global Gr (OTCPK: SPBV) is $0.014 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:14:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glink Arts Global Gr (SPBV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glink Arts Global Gr.

Q

When is Glink Arts Global Gr (OTCPK:SPBV) reporting earnings?

A

Glink Arts Global Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glink Arts Global Gr (SPBV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glink Arts Global Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Glink Arts Global Gr (SPBV) operate in?

A

Glink Arts Global Gr is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.