QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/87.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
64.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
333.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd is an exploration stage resource company. It is focused on advancing its Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The company has one operating segment being the Mineral exploration, and all of its long-term assets are located in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spanish Mountain Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spanish Mountain Gold (SPAZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spanish Mountain Gold (OTCPK: SPAZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spanish Mountain Gold's (SPAZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spanish Mountain Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Spanish Mountain Gold (SPAZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spanish Mountain Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Spanish Mountain Gold (SPAZF)?

A

The stock price for Spanish Mountain Gold (OTCPK: SPAZF) is $0.192 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spanish Mountain Gold (SPAZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spanish Mountain Gold.

Q

When is Spanish Mountain Gold (OTCPK:SPAZF) reporting earnings?

A

Spanish Mountain Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spanish Mountain Gold (SPAZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spanish Mountain Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Spanish Mountain Gold (SPAZF) operate in?

A

Spanish Mountain Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.