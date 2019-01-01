|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV (ARCA: SOYB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV.
There is no analysis for Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV
The stock price for Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV (ARCA: SOYB) is $27.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV.
Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV.
Teucrium Soybean Fund ETV is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.