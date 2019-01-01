QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Solar Park Initiatives Inc is a professional services and engineering firm providing renewable energy through photovoltaic and solar thermal technologies.

Solar Park Initiatives Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solar Park Initiatives (SOPV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solar Park Initiatives (OTCEM: SOPV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solar Park Initiatives's (SOPV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solar Park Initiatives.

Q

What is the target price for Solar Park Initiatives (SOPV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solar Park Initiatives

Q

Current Stock Price for Solar Park Initiatives (SOPV)?

A

The stock price for Solar Park Initiatives (OTCEM: SOPV) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:51:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solar Park Initiatives (SOPV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solar Park Initiatives.

Q

When is Solar Park Initiatives (OTCEM:SOPV) reporting earnings?

A

Solar Park Initiatives does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solar Park Initiatives (SOPV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solar Park Initiatives.

Q

What sector and industry does Solar Park Initiatives (SOPV) operate in?

A

Solar Park Initiatives is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.