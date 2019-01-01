QQQ
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd manufactures and sells chemicals and chemical-based products. The firm is organized into six segments by product type. The petrochemicals and plastics segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells multiple products including propylene and polypropylene used in automobile seat cushions and interior panels. The pharmaceutical segment sells medicine to treat diabetes, neurology, cancer, and infectious diseases. The IT-related chemicals segment sells compound semiconductors and polarizing films used in LCD displays for TVs and smartphones. The other three segments are health and crop sciences; energy and functional materials; and "others." The majority of revenue comes from Japan and China.

Sumitomo Chemical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo Chemical (SOMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo Chemical (OTCPK: SOMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sumitomo Chemical's (SOMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo Chemical.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo Chemical (SOMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo Chemical

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo Chemical (SOMMF)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo Chemical (OTCPK: SOMMF) is $5.32 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:51:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo Chemical (SOMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumitomo Chemical.

Q

When is Sumitomo Chemical (OTCPK:SOMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo Chemical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumitomo Chemical (SOMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo Chemical.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo Chemical (SOMMF) operate in?

A

Sumitomo Chemical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.