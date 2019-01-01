QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc is a United States-based financial holding company. It is engaged in the business activity of the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary bank. The bank provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies in the southwest Michigan communities. It also makes commercial and consumer loans to customers.

Analyst Ratings

Southern Michigan Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCPK: SOMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern Michigan Bancorp's (SOMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Michigan Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC)?

A

The stock price for Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCPK: SOMC) is $20.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:07:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCPK:SOMC) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Michigan Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) operate in?

A

Southern Michigan Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.