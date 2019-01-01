Shui On Land Ltd is an investment holding company. It develops and operates residential, office, retail, entertainment, and cultural properties. The company operates in three segments: Property development, Property investment, and Construction. The Property Development segment is concerned with the development and sale of properties. A minor share of its revenues is contributed by rental income and proceeds from hotel operations received through its Property Investment segment. The construction segment offers construction, interior fitting-out, renovation and maintenance of building premises, and provision of related consultancy services.