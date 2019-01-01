QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Striker Oil & Gas Inc is a natural resource company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development and production and sale of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids from conventional reservoirs within the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Striker Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Striker Oil & Gas (SOIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Striker Oil & Gas (OTCEM: SOIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Striker Oil & Gas's (SOIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Striker Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Striker Oil & Gas (SOIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Striker Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Striker Oil & Gas (SOIS)?

A

The stock price for Striker Oil & Gas (OTCEM: SOIS) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:07:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Striker Oil & Gas (SOIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Striker Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Striker Oil & Gas (OTCEM:SOIS) reporting earnings?

A

Striker Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Striker Oil & Gas (SOIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Striker Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Striker Oil & Gas (SOIS) operate in?

A

Striker Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.