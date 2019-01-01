Stolt-Nielsen Ltd is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Bermuda. The company organizes itself into five segments: tankers, tank containers, terminals, Stolt-Nielsen Gas, and Stolt Sea Farm. The tankers segment, which generates the majority of revenue, transports chemical and petroleum goods. Tank containers, the next most significant segment, provides the use of tank containers for chemical and liquids shipping. The terminals segment operates and maintains the company's terminals. Stolt Sea Farm produces, processes, and sells turbot, sturgeon, caviar, and sole.