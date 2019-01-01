QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Stolt-Nielsen Ltd is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Bermuda. The company organizes itself into five segments: tankers, tank containers, terminals, Stolt-Nielsen Gas, and Stolt Sea Farm. The tankers segment, which generates the majority of revenue, transports chemical and petroleum goods. Tank containers, the next most significant segment, provides the use of tank containers for chemical and liquids shipping. The terminals segment operates and maintains the company's terminals. Stolt Sea Farm produces, processes, and sells turbot, sturgeon, caviar, and sole.

Stolt-Nielsen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK: SOIEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stolt-Nielsen's (SOIEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stolt-Nielsen.

Q

What is the target price for Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stolt-Nielsen

Q

Current Stock Price for Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF)?

A

The stock price for Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK: SOIEF) is $18.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:38:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stolt-Nielsen.

Q

When is Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK:SOIEF) reporting earnings?

A

Stolt-Nielsen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stolt-Nielsen.

Q

What sector and industry does Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) operate in?

A

Stolt-Nielsen is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.