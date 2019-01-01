QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.2/3.48%
52 Wk
5.83 - 7.72
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
32.12
Open
-
P/E
9.58
EPS
21.62
Shares
490M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd develops and manufactures a range of industrial machinery, from gearboxes to ships and large-scale plants. It offers power transmission and control systems, molding machinery, mobile cranes, turbines, and other industrial systems to optimize production. The company has six operating segments: machinery components, precision machinery, construction machinery, industrial machinery, ships, and environmental facilities and plants. Its segments collaborate, utilize research and development, and look for synergies to create new technologies or build on existing components. Japan accounts for approximately half of total revenue, with the remainder split between the United States, China, and other areas.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCPK: SOHVY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sumitomo Heavy Industries's (SOHVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCPK: SOHVY) is $5.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:30:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCPK:SOHVY) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo Heavy Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY) operate in?

A

Sumitomo Heavy Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.