Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd develops and manufactures a range of industrial machinery, from gearboxes to ships and large-scale plants. It offers power transmission and control systems, molding machinery, mobile cranes, turbines, and other industrial systems to optimize production. The company has six operating segments: machinery components, precision machinery, construction machinery, industrial machinery, ships, and environmental facilities and plants. Its segments collaborate, utilize research and development, and look for synergies to create new technologies or build on existing components. Japan accounts for approximately half of total revenue, with the remainder split between the United States, China, and other areas.