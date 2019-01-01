QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Sortis Holdings Inc is a finance company. The company operates in the business of providing alternative lending solutions through the use of technology and extensive lending experience. It is engaged in the mortgage loan servicing business for loans.

Analyst Ratings

Sortis Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sortis Holdings (SOHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sortis Holdings (OTCPK: SOHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sortis Holdings's (SOHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sortis Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Sortis Holdings (SOHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sortis Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sortis Holdings (SOHI)?

A

The stock price for Sortis Holdings (OTCPK: SOHI) is $1.47 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:01:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sortis Holdings (SOHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sortis Holdings.

Q

When is Sortis Holdings (OTCPK:SOHI) reporting earnings?

A

Sortis Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sortis Holdings (SOHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sortis Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sortis Holdings (SOHI) operate in?

A

Sortis Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.