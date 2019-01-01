|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sortis Holdings (OTCPK: SOHI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sortis Holdings.
There is no analysis for Sortis Holdings
The stock price for Sortis Holdings (OTCPK: SOHI) is $1.47 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:01:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sortis Holdings.
Sortis Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sortis Holdings.
Sortis Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.