There is no Press for this Ticker
Social Detention Inc is in the business of building infrastructure. The company's project includes Long beach Courthouse Happy Valley Elementary Covered Walkway, Mohave County Jail, City Of Pleasanton Yolanda Outfall Structure Repair, and many more.

Social Detention Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Social Detention (SODE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Social Detention (OTCPK: SODE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Social Detention's (SODE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Social Detention.

Q

What is the target price for Social Detention (SODE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Social Detention

Q

Current Stock Price for Social Detention (SODE)?

A

The stock price for Social Detention (OTCPK: SODE) is $0.0447 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:52:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Social Detention (SODE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Social Detention.

Q

When is Social Detention (OTCPK:SODE) reporting earnings?

A

Social Detention does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Social Detention (SODE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Social Detention.

Q

What sector and industry does Social Detention (SODE) operate in?

A

Social Detention is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.