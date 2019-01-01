QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Solvay Bank is a United States based community bank. It offers personal and business banking services. The bank provides business loans, deposit accounts, small business administration, commercial real estate, special lending programs, electronic services, merchant services and other banking services. In addition, the bank also offers educational services such as educational videos, fraud, and ID theft prevention and online security services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Solvay Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solvay Bank (SOBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solvay Bank (OTCPK: SOBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solvay Bank's (SOBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solvay Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Solvay Bank (SOBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solvay Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Solvay Bank (SOBS)?

A

The stock price for Solvay Bank (OTCPK: SOBS) is $39 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:28:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solvay Bank (SOBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Solvay Bank (OTCPK:SOBS) reporting earnings?

A

Solvay Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solvay Bank (SOBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solvay Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Solvay Bank (SOBS) operate in?

A

Solvay Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.