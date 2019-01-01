Sartorius AG is the leading provider of biopharmaceutical fermentation and fluid management. In 2020, the bioprocess division contributed 76% to total revenue and the lab division the remaining 24%. The bioprocess division is traded as a separate company, Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Sartorius AG has a 74% ownership of this subsidiary with 85% voting control. In addition to biomanufacturing equipment and consumables, Sartorius offers a wide range of products for general lab use, such as scales, pipettes, and filtration equipment. The business is geographically diverse, with revenue across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (40% of 2020 sales), the Americas (35%), and Asia-Pacific (25%). Sartorius employs over 10,000 people and has operations in more than 30 countries.