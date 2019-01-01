QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.84 - 1.78
Mkt Cap
100.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
68.1M
Outstanding
STEP Energy Services Ltd is a Canada-based oilfield service company. It provides coiled tubing solutions, STEP-plex solutions, chemical lab solutions, fluid pumping solutions, nitrogen pumping solutions, fracturing solutions and wireline services. The majority of the revenue is generated from the fracturing service. Its oil and natural gas services are conducted in two geographical segments which are Canada and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

STEP Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STEP Energy Services (SNVVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCPK: SNVVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are STEP Energy Services's (SNVVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for STEP Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for STEP Energy Services (SNVVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for STEP Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for STEP Energy Services (SNVVF)?

A

The stock price for STEP Energy Services (OTCPK: SNVVF) is $1.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:03:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STEP Energy Services (SNVVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for STEP Energy Services.

Q

When is STEP Energy Services (OTCPK:SNVVF) reporting earnings?

A

STEP Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is STEP Energy Services (SNVVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STEP Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does STEP Energy Services (SNVVF) operate in?

A

STEP Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.