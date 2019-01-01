QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sonovia Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of anti-bacterial coating for textiles and other clothing products. Also, the company manufactures reusable masks.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sonovia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonovia (SNVIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonovia (OTC: SNVIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonovia's (SNVIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sonovia.

Q

What is the target price for Sonovia (SNVIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sonovia

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonovia (SNVIF)?

A

The stock price for Sonovia (OTC: SNVIF) is $3.85 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:37:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonovia (SNVIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonovia.

Q

When is Sonovia (OTC:SNVIF) reporting earnings?

A

Sonovia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sonovia (SNVIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonovia.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonovia (SNVIF) operate in?

A

Sonovia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.