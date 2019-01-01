|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sonovia (OTC: SNVIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sonovia.
There is no analysis for Sonovia
The stock price for Sonovia (OTC: SNVIF) is $3.85 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:37:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sonovia.
Sonovia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sonovia.
Sonovia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.