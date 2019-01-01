QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Sunset Capital Assets Inc is a United States-based company that provides sanitization solutions. It develops and manufactures non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based disinfecting technology. Its products include DermAphex, SanAphex, MedAphex, VegAphex, AgrAphex, VetAphex. and DentAphex.

Analyst Ratings

Sunset Capital Assets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunset Capital Assets (SNST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunset Capital Assets (OTCPK: SNST) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sunset Capital Assets's (SNST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunset Capital Assets.

Q

What is the target price for Sunset Capital Assets (SNST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunset Capital Assets

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunset Capital Assets (SNST)?

A

The stock price for Sunset Capital Assets (OTCPK: SNST) is $0.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:58:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunset Capital Assets (SNST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunset Capital Assets.

Q

When is Sunset Capital Assets (OTCPK:SNST) reporting earnings?

A

Sunset Capital Assets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunset Capital Assets (SNST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunset Capital Assets.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunset Capital Assets (SNST) operate in?

A

Sunset Capital Assets is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.