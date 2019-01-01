QQQ
Sinotrans is an integrated logistics services company. The company organizes itself into three segments: forwarding and related business, logistics business, and e-commerce business. The forwarding and related business segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, includes providing services such as freight forwarding, warehousing, storage yards, container loading and, terminal services, among others. Logistics, the next most significant segment, provides professional and customized logistics services. E-commerce segment includes logistics solutions for import and export e-commerce customers. The company earns the majority of its revenue in the People's Republic of China.

Sinotrans Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sinotrans (SNOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinotrans (OTCPK: SNOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sinotrans's (SNOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sinotrans.

Q

What is the target price for Sinotrans (SNOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sinotrans

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinotrans (SNOTF)?

A

The stock price for Sinotrans (OTCPK: SNOTF) is $0.3185 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinotrans (SNOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinotrans.

Q

When is Sinotrans (OTCPK:SNOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Sinotrans does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sinotrans (SNOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinotrans.

Q

What sector and industry does Sinotrans (SNOTF) operate in?

A

Sinotrans is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.