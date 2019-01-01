QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sibannac Inc is a cannabis research and development company. Its product portfolio includes Hemp oil and Peppermint CBD Mints.

Sibannac Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sibannac (SNNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sibannac (OTCPK: SNNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sibannac's (SNNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sibannac.

Q

What is the target price for Sibannac (SNNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sibannac

Q

Current Stock Price for Sibannac (SNNC)?

A

The stock price for Sibannac (OTCPK: SNNC) is $0.055 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:52:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sibannac (SNNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sibannac.

Q

When is Sibannac (OTCPK:SNNC) reporting earnings?

A

Sibannac does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sibannac (SNNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sibannac.

Q

What sector and industry does Sibannac (SNNC) operate in?

A

Sibannac is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.