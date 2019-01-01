Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovations in biotechnology to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class, targeted, topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The objective is to develop multi-asset pipeline of topical therapies that enhance the health, appearance, and quality of life of dermatology patients. The product portfolio includes SNA-120, SNA-125, and SNA-001.