Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovations in biotechnology to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class, targeted, topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The objective is to develop multi-asset pipeline of topical therapies that enhance the health, appearance, and quality of life of dermatology patients. The product portfolio includes SNA-120, SNA-125, and SNA-001.

Analyst Ratings

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCEM: SNNAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals's (SNNAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNAQ)?

A

The stock price for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCEM: SNNAQ) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 14:51:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCEM:SNNAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNAQ) operate in?

A

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.