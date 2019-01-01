Singamas Container Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. Its operations represent two business segments. The Manufacturing segment is the key revenue driver for the company. It involves manufacturing of dry freight containers, collapsible flatrack containers, tank containers, offshore containers, other specialised containers and container parts. The Logistics services segment is engaged in the provision of container storage, repair and trucking services, serving as a freight station, container/cargo handling and other container related services. The company's operations are located in Hong Kong and the PRC.