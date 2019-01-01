|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Singamas Container Hldgs (OTCPK: SNGSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Singamas Container Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Singamas Container Hldgs
The stock price for Singamas Container Hldgs (OTCPK: SNGSF) is $0.1233 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 15:37:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Singamas Container Hldgs.
Singamas Container Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Singamas Container Hldgs.
Singamas Container Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.