Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.01/7.29%
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
298M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.31
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
Singamas Container Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. Its operations represent two business segments. The Manufacturing segment is the key revenue driver for the company. It involves manufacturing of dry freight containers, collapsible flatrack containers, tank containers, offshore containers, other specialised containers and container parts. The Logistics services segment is engaged in the provision of container storage, repair and trucking services, serving as a freight station, container/cargo handling and other container related services. The company's operations are located in Hong Kong and the PRC.

Singamas Container Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singamas Container Hldgs (SNGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singamas Container Hldgs (OTCPK: SNGSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Singamas Container Hldgs's (SNGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singamas Container Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Singamas Container Hldgs (SNGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singamas Container Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Singamas Container Hldgs (SNGSF)?

A

The stock price for Singamas Container Hldgs (OTCPK: SNGSF) is $0.1233 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 15:37:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singamas Container Hldgs (SNGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singamas Container Hldgs.

Q

When is Singamas Container Hldgs (OTCPK:SNGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Singamas Container Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Singamas Container Hldgs (SNGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singamas Container Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Singamas Container Hldgs (SNGSF) operate in?

A

Singamas Container Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.