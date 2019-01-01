QQQ
Snack Empire Holdings Ltd is a food and beverage group offering Taiwanese Snacks and Beverages under the Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks brand. It operates two basic models, namely the Self-operated model and the franchise and license model. Its geographical segments include Singapore, Malaysia, United States, Indonesia, and others, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from Singapore.

Snack Empire Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Snack Empire Holdings (SNEHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Snack Empire Holdings (OTCPK: SNEHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Snack Empire Holdings's (SNEHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Snack Empire Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Snack Empire Holdings (SNEHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Snack Empire Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Snack Empire Holdings (SNEHF)?

A

The stock price for Snack Empire Holdings (OTCPK: SNEHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Snack Empire Holdings (SNEHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Snack Empire Holdings.

Q

When is Snack Empire Holdings (OTCPK:SNEHF) reporting earnings?

A

Snack Empire Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Snack Empire Holdings (SNEHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Snack Empire Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Snack Empire Holdings (SNEHF) operate in?

A

Snack Empire Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.