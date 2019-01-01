Sound Energy PLC is a Mediterranean gas company. It is primarily engaged in exploration activities in Italy and Morocco and through three segments: Corporate; Exploration and Appraisal, and Development and Production. It owns; the Tendrara permit located in the Figuig Province, NorthEast Morocco covering an area of approximately 14,500 square kilometers; and the Meridja permit located next to its Tendrara license, covering approximately 9,000 square kilometers. It also holds the Sidi Moktar permit located in the Essaouira Basin in central Morocco, and the Badile Permit in the Piedmont Lombard Basin in northern Italy. The firm also has a Rapagnano Gas Field concession located in Fermo Province, Marche Region. It generates revenues through the production and sale of natural gas.