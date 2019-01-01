QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
162.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sound Energy PLC is a Mediterranean gas company. It is primarily engaged in exploration activities in Italy and Morocco and through three segments: Corporate; Exploration and Appraisal, and Development and Production. It owns; the Tendrara permit located in the Figuig Province, NorthEast Morocco covering an area of approximately 14,500 square kilometers; and the Meridja permit located next to its Tendrara license, covering approximately 9,000 square kilometers. It also holds the Sidi Moktar permit located in the Essaouira Basin in central Morocco, and the Badile Permit in the Piedmont Lombard Basin in northern Italy. The firm also has a Rapagnano Gas Field concession located in Fermo Province, Marche Region. It generates revenues through the production and sale of natural gas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sound Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sound Energy (SNEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sound Energy (OTCPK: SNEGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sound Energy's (SNEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sound Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Sound Energy (SNEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sound Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Sound Energy (SNEGF)?

A

The stock price for Sound Energy (OTCPK: SNEGF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:55:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sound Energy (SNEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sound Energy.

Q

When is Sound Energy (OTCPK:SNEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Sound Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sound Energy (SNEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sound Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Sound Energy (SNEGF) operate in?

A

Sound Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.