SNC-Lavalin Wins Second Consecutive Contract As ITS Communications General Consultant For FDOT
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 3:59pm   Comments
SNC-Lavalin Wins Second Consecutive Contract As ITS Communications General Consultant For FDOT
  • SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (TSX: SNC) (OTC: SNCAF) has been selected for a second term as the statewide Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Communications General Consultant for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
  • SNC has provided this service for the FDOT Central Office Traffic Engineering and Operations Office since 2017.
  • Under the five-year, $22 million contract, with a $25 million budget ceiling, the team will continue offering engineering, operations, and maintenance services for the statewide network of 113 microwave towers, tower shelters, generators, land mobile radio systems, and fiber-optic network. 
  • Price Action: SNC shares are trading higher by 0.64% at C$28.14 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews Contracts

