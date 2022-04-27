SNC-Lavalin Wins Second Consecutive Contract As ITS Communications General Consultant For FDOT
- SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (TSX: SNC) (OTC: SNCAF) has been selected for a second term as the statewide Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Communications General Consultant for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
- SNC has provided this service for the FDOT Central Office Traffic Engineering and Operations Office since 2017.
- Under the five-year, $22 million contract, with a $25 million budget ceiling, the team will continue offering engineering, operations, and maintenance services for the statewide network of 113 microwave towers, tower shelters, generators, land mobile radio systems, and fiber-optic network.
- Price Action: SNC shares are trading higher by 0.64% at C$28.14 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.
