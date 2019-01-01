QQQ
SanBio Co Ltd is engaged in the research and development of regenerative cells drugs. The company has three types of drugs under development, including nerve regeneration cell SB623, used for the treatment of chronic cerebral infarction, traumatic brain injury, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury and Alzheimer's disease; enhanced type-mesenchymal stem cells SB618, used to treat peripheral neuropathy, as well as muscle stem cells SB308, used in the treatment of muscular dystrophy.

SanBio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SanBio (SNBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SanBio (OTCGM: SNBIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SanBio's (SNBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SanBio.

Q

What is the target price for SanBio (SNBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SanBio

Q

Current Stock Price for SanBio (SNBIF)?

A

The stock price for SanBio (OTCGM: SNBIF) is $9.4 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 18:29:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SanBio (SNBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SanBio.

Q

When is SanBio (OTCGM:SNBIF) reporting earnings?

A

SanBio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SanBio (SNBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SanBio.

Q

What sector and industry does SanBio (SNBIF) operate in?

A

SanBio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.