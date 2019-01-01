QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/38.4K
Div / Yield
0.06/1.46%
52 Wk
4.22 - 7.9
Mkt Cap
25.3B
Payout Ratio
25.42
Open
-
P/E
30.68
Shares
6B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Smoore International Holdings Ltd offers vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices and vaping components for Heat-not-burn products. It operates in two segments namely research, design and manufacturing of closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies, and research, design, manufacturing and sale of self-branded open system vaping devices, or APV, for retail clients. The company generates maximum revenue from Vaping devices and components, other than APV.

Smoore Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smoore Intl Hldgs (SMORF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smoore Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: SMORF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Smoore Intl Hldgs's (SMORF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smoore Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Smoore Intl Hldgs (SMORF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smoore Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Smoore Intl Hldgs (SMORF)?

A

The stock price for Smoore Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: SMORF) is $4.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:10:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smoore Intl Hldgs (SMORF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smoore Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Smoore Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:SMORF) reporting earnings?

A

Smoore Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smoore Intl Hldgs (SMORF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smoore Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Smoore Intl Hldgs (SMORF) operate in?

A

Smoore Intl Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.