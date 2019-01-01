Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It operates in two segments: Gas and Power, which offers a broad spectrum of products, solutions, and services for the generation of energy along the entire value chain in the oil and gas industry, as well as the construction and operation of power transmission networks; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, which offers on- and offshore wind turbines as well as services throughout the whole life cycle of wind turbines. Its geographical segments include Germany, the United States, China, and others.