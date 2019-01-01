QQQ
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS: SMMV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF's (SMMV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)?

A

The stock price for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS: SMMV) is $35.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

Q

When is iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) reporting earnings?

A

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) operate in?

A

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.