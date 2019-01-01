|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK: SMMNY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Siemens Healthineers.
The latest price target for Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK: SMMNY) was reported by Jefferies on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SMMNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK: SMMNY) is $30.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Siemens Healthineers.
Siemens Healthineers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Siemens Healthineers.
Siemens Healthineers is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.