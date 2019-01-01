Siemens Healthineers AG is engaged in the fields of diagnostic, therapeutic imaging, laboratory and point of care diagnostics as well as clinical consulting services. The imaging segment products equipment include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging and ultrasound. The portfolio of the Diagnostics segment includes; immunochemistry, hematology, coagulation, urinalysis, etc. Advanced Therapies segment products are designed to support image-guided minimally invasive treatments in cardiology, interventional radiology and surgery. Varian segment provides multi-modality cancer care technologies, solutions and services to oncology departments in hospitals and clinics. It also caters and earns revenue from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and others.