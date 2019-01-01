QQQ
Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd is engaged in the R&D, production and commercialization of pharmaceuticals focused on generic pharmaceuticals. It has a diversified product portfolio focused on therapeutic areas, including, oncology (including cell therapy), central nervous system diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company's products include Endostar; Bicun; Iremod; Softan; and Yingtaiqing.

Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr (SMHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr (OTCPK: SMHGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr's (SMHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr (SMHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr (SMHGF)?

A

The stock price for Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr (OTCPK: SMHGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr (SMHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr.

Q

When is Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr (OTCPK:SMHGF) reporting earnings?

A

Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr (SMHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr (SMHGF) operate in?

A

Simcere Pharmaceutical Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.