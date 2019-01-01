SMG Industries Inc is an oilfield service company that offer products and services that include selling branded products to the oilfield industry focused on drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet and equipment cleaning; equipment sales for the oilfield industry including, industrial pressure washers; parts sales for installed base on equipment, including water guns, hoses and fittings, and service crews for the oilfield industry related to rig wash and repairing drilling rigs on location. Its products include detergents, surfactants, and degreasers.