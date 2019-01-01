QQQ
Range
0.26 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/14.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
8.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
31.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
SMG Industries Inc is an oilfield service company that offer products and services that include selling branded products to the oilfield industry focused on drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet and equipment cleaning; equipment sales for the oilfield industry including, industrial pressure washers; parts sales for installed base on equipment, including water guns, hoses and fittings, and service crews for the oilfield industry related to rig wash and repairing drilling rigs on location. Its products include detergents, surfactants, and degreasers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV

Analyst Ratings

SMG Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SMG Industries (SMGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SMG Industries (OTCQB: SMGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SMG Industries's (SMGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SMG Industries.

Q

What is the target price for SMG Industries (SMGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SMG Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for SMG Industries (SMGI)?

A

The stock price for SMG Industries (OTCQB: SMGI) is $0.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:31:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SMG Industries (SMGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SMG Industries.

Q

When is SMG Industries (OTCQB:SMGI) reporting earnings?

A

SMG Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is SMG Industries (SMGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SMG Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does SMG Industries (SMGI) operate in?

A

SMG Industries is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.