Analyst Ratings

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS: SMDV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF's (SMDV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS: SMDV) is $62.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) operate in?

A

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.