Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
SMC Entertainment Inc is a provider of wireless communications services, digital content, and media distribution solutions. It consists of the discovery and development of non-served and under-served rural broadband markets. The company's revenue approach includes providing media and wireless internet service to under-served markets by acquiring under-capitalized WISPs (Wireless Internet Service Providers).

SMC Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SMC Entertainment (SMCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SMC Entertainment (OTCPK: SMCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SMC Entertainment's (SMCE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SMC Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for SMC Entertainment (SMCE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SMC Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for SMC Entertainment (SMCE)?

A

The stock price for SMC Entertainment (OTCPK: SMCE) is $0.0043 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SMC Entertainment (SMCE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SMC Entertainment.

Q

When is SMC Entertainment (OTCPK:SMCE) reporting earnings?

A

SMC Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SMC Entertainment (SMCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SMC Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does SMC Entertainment (SMCE) operate in?

A

SMC Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.