SMC Entertainment Disposes Of Second Non-Core Wireless Assets
- Provider of products and services for the entertainment industry, SMC Entertainment Inc (OTC: SMCE), inked an agreement to divest its WiMundo Solutions subsidiary.
- SMC would return every asset regarding the WiMundo acquisition to WiMundo's original stakeholders to relinquish the issuance of 20 million shares of SMC.
- SMC would issue 3 million new shares to WiMundo consultants. SMC would retain full ownership of Aktiv-Trak intellectual property, marketing material, and all product development.
- On Marche 23, SMC announced the completion of the Michigan-based Spectrum Entertainment, LLC acquisition to bolster SMC's revenue and balance sheet. Spectrum reported a material slump in the FY20 due to the pandemic but expected a rebound in FY21 following an economic recovery.
- SMC previously divested its FiberSKY Networks, Inc subsidiary.
- Price action: SMCE shares are trading higher by 1.69% at $0.006.
