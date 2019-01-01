QQQ
Simba Essel Energy Inc is a Canadian exploration company. Its principal business activity includes the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company engages in the process of exploring its oil and gas properties.

Simba Essel Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simba Essel Energy (SMBZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simba Essel Energy (OTCEM: SMBZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Simba Essel Energy's (SMBZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Simba Essel Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Simba Essel Energy (SMBZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Simba Essel Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Simba Essel Energy (SMBZF)?

A

The stock price for Simba Essel Energy (OTCEM: SMBZF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:12:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simba Essel Energy (SMBZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Simba Essel Energy.

Q

When is Simba Essel Energy (OTCEM:SMBZF) reporting earnings?

A

Simba Essel Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Simba Essel Energy (SMBZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simba Essel Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Simba Essel Energy (SMBZF) operate in?

A

Simba Essel Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.