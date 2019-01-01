Silverlake Axis Ltd is a provider of software solutions for the banking, insurance, government, retail, and logistics industries. The firm's operations are organized in seven segments: software licensing, software project services, maintenance and enhancement services, sale of software and hardware products, Software-as-a-Service - Insurance processing, Software-as-a-Service - Retail, and Others. The firm has operations in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe.