QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
66K/199.4K
Div / Yield
0/1.65%
52 Wk
0 - 0.81
Mkt Cap
623.5M
Payout Ratio
25.05
Open
-
P/E
15.22
EPS
0.01
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Silverlake Axis Ltd is a provider of software solutions for the banking, insurance, government, retail, and logistics industries. The firm's operations are organized in seven segments: software licensing, software project services, maintenance and enhancement services, sale of software and hardware products, Software-as-a-Service - Insurance processing, Software-as-a-Service - Retail, and Others. The firm has operations in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silverlake Axis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silverlake Axis (SLVFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silverlake Axis (OTCPK: SLVFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silverlake Axis's (SLVFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silverlake Axis.

Q

What is the target price for Silverlake Axis (SLVFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silverlake Axis

Q

Current Stock Price for Silverlake Axis (SLVFF)?

A

The stock price for Silverlake Axis (OTCPK: SLVFF) is $0.233 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:14:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silverlake Axis (SLVFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silverlake Axis.

Q

When is Silverlake Axis (OTCPK:SLVFF) reporting earnings?

A

Silverlake Axis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silverlake Axis (SLVFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silverlake Axis.

Q

What sector and industry does Silverlake Axis (SLVFF) operate in?

A

Silverlake Axis is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.